BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is returning to their regular production schedule for the first time since the pandemic.
Like many organizations, the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company closed their doors in March of 2020 to comply with COVID-19 lockdowns.
Now, coming off the heels of a December performance of “A Christmas Carol”, their first indoor performance in 20 months, the company reveals their upcoming 2022 schedule.
The schedule shows a Feb. production of "A Raisin in the Sun", a spring production "Henry V" and a summer "Shakespeare Under The Stars" performance of "Much Ado About Nothing."
In addition to these shows, students will be invited to see in-person performances of “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Romeo and Juliet” as part of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s School Matinee program.
In the wake of COVID, those wishing to see a show must provide proof of vaccination to enter the theatre.
Additionally, attendees must wear masks while inside the theater, including when they are seated.
Those interested in purchasing a ticket can find more information here.