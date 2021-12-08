BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An anonymous donor pledges to match any donation up to $1,000 to help replace a stolen Salvation Army red kettle.
An unidentified man stole the kettle from a volunteer stationed outside of a Randallstown Walmart on Dec. 6 about 5 p.m.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Scott To Lay Out Vision For Baltimore In Virtual Address
The kettle contained nearly $600 in cash.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 925 Residents Are Hospitalized, Highest Since May
“Our anonymous donor from Virginia wants to contribute a matching gift and challenges anyone willing to donate to the stolen kettle cash,” The Salvation Army Development Director Eric Mueck said. “If someone donates, let’s say, $10.00 or $25.00. Then he will also match that.”
Shortly after, the donor contacted Mueck with the contribution offer.MORE NEWS: Maryland, Show Us Your Snow Pictures & Video. Just Tag #BeOnWJZ.
“He was shaken up that someone would be so cruel during Christmas time. That someone would try to steal from kids and families who need help,” said Mueck.