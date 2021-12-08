BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four rowhomes were damaged by heavy fire in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday night, Baltimore Fire said. A firefighter sustained minor injuries.
Units responded around 9 p.m. to the blaze at the 700 block of East 21 Street, where heavy fire was showing from every floor of a vacant house. The fire spread to at least three neighboring homes, which were occupied.
The firefighter that was hurt was hospitalized, but officials said his injuries are non-life-threatening.
The extent of the damage is unknown, and it is unclear if any residents were displaced by the fire. WJZ has reached out to Baltimore Fire for details.
Just after 9pm FFs responded to a fire in the 700blk of E. 21st St. Heavy fire was showing from multiple floors of a 3-sty vacant home, & spread to at least 3 occupied homes – resulting in a 2nd Alarm. 1 FF sustained minor burns & was transported w/ non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/601ZOQmMVo
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) December 9, 2021