ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ever wonder where the best holiday light displays are around you? Everyone knows a neighbor that goes wild with their decor, and in Howard County, users will now be able to share their favorite displays.
HoCo Holiday Lights is a mapping resource for residents and visitors to share and locate the best holiday light displays, residential or commercial, in the county.
“For many of our residents, it’s a beloved holiday tradition to walk or drive around our neighborhoods and view the festive holiday lights,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “This exciting new tool allows residents and visitors alike to plan a route around Howard County and admire the beautiful displays of lights. It also provides an opportunity for our neighbors to flaunt their joyful decorations, and our residents to support local businesses who have also joined in on the holiday spirit.”
Users will input listings with information including an address, photos and a description of the display. To map out a trip and see the displays, users can input a city, zip code or keyword to find lights near them.
If you have any questions or issues registering your holiday display, contact HoCoHolidayLights@howardcountymd.gov.