BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Depending on where in Maryland you live, you might have woken up Wednesday to find it snowing.
As WJZ Executive Producer Grover Murrell showed us, Westminster got a dusting and his dogs made the most of it.
Snow fall in Westminster. #BeOnWjz @wjz pic.twitter.com/YaLqwjAMk9
— Grover Wyatt-Murrell (@GroverM_News) December 8, 2021
Snow is Doodle approved! 🤣 We want to see your snow pictures! Share them with us by using the #BeOnWJZ hashtag. #snow #DOODLES #snowpictures #mdwx @wjz pic.twitter.com/RhzQw97upN
— Grover Wyatt-Murrell (@GroverM_News) December 8, 2021
But northern Maryland wasn’t the only spot that saw some snow. Parts of central Maryland were also greeted by snowflakes Wednesday morning.
WJZ viewer Timothy shared a video of snow falling outside his Severna Park home:
@wjz Light flakes falling now in Severna Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/6bIU1QHoZO
— TIMOTHY BUTZ (@timbutz70) December 8, 2021
We want to see your snow pictures and video. Just upload your favorite images to social media and tag #BeOnWJZ. Who knows? You could see them on TV.