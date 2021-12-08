CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Depending on where in Maryland you live, you might have woken up Wednesday to find it snowing.

WJZ’s forecast called for a few flurries scattered throughout the state, though with less than half of an inch falling, the snow isn’t likely to stick around.

As WJZ Executive Producer Grover Murrell showed us, Westminster got a dusting and his dogs made the most of it.

But northern Maryland wasn’t the only spot that saw some snow. Parts of central Maryland were also greeted by snowflakes Wednesday morning.

WJZ viewer Timothy shared a video of snow falling outside his Severna Park home:

We want to see your snow pictures and video. Just upload your favorite images to social media and tag #BeOnWJZ. Who knows? You could see them on TV.

