BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) is writing a record-setting 20,000 letters to immigrants who are stuck in detention or separated from their loved ones this holiday season.
This campaign, named Hope For The Holidays, collects cards and gifts to send to migrant detention centers. The hope is that the individuals will be reminded that they are not forgotten.
Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the CEO of LIRS, speaks on the impact these letters can have on someone who is detained.
"We actually have gotten a letter and a poem back from someone who's in detention and received a card," Vignarajah said. "They just expressed the gratitude of feeling like there's someone out there, a stranger who cares."
Hope For The Holidays is part of the nation’s largest faith-based nonprofit. This year sees 200 dedicated staff from all over the country working to make a difference.
"My 7-year-old is going to be spoiled this Christmas," says Kristin Witte, Director of outreach. "There are children who won't be hugged by their Mom this Christmas and can we be the people who can raise that awareness."
Last year, volunteers distributed over 16,000 cards to migrant families. Next year, they aim to deliver 40,000 letters.