BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the holiday season comes around, Holiday Markets begin popping up all over the Baltimore area. Holiday markets are warm, fun, and give small local businesses a chance to shine.

Charm City is home to many wonderful holiday markets that bring together delicious food, gorgeous decorations, warm drinks, and tons of great gift opportunities.

Some of these markets are ongoing events, while others are one night only.

Whether you want to stroll through a winter wonderland or get some holiday shopping done, you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for at one of these holiday markets.

Christmas Village in Baltimore

501 Light Street, Baltimore MD 21230

Open Nov. 20-Dec. 24

General open hours run from Sunday – Thursday: 11:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday: 11:00–8:00 p.m.

The Christmas Village in Baltimore is one of the most iconic traditional Christmas Markets in the country, ranking among Time Out’s “10 Best Christmas Markets” in the country list this year.

Modeled after the traditional German Christmas markets, this festival features large German-style wooden huts, hand-crafted gifts and the smell of waffles, gingerbread, bratwurst and mulled wine wafting through the air.

The festival also has fun rides, including the Christmas Village Carousel and the Ferris Wheel At Bicentennial Plaza.

Find out more at the Christmas Village in Baltimore website.

Severna Park Farmer’s Market’s 2021 Christmas Market

Jones Station Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146

Open Dec. 11, 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Severna Park Farmer’s Market is running a one-day 2021 Christmas market.

Expect wonderful baked goods, handmade craft items, delicious rubs, hot sauces and other special treats.

Those attending can preorder from certain vendors, like Dangerously Delicious Pies, Morris Hill Farm, The Breadery or Wingnut Bees.

Those interested can find out more at their event page.

Canton Holiday Market

2917 O’Donnell St, Baltimore, MD, United States, Maryland

Dec. 11, 10:00-2:00 p.m.

Come on down to Canton and support local artisans and vendors at the Canton Holiday Market.

This event will be in conjecture with the Annual Canton Day of Giving on Dec 11, in which you are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items to “fill the square.”

Find the perfects holiday gift with vendors featuring original art work, plants, candles, hot sauce, macarons and more.

The market will take place inside the Church on the Square.

Find out more information here.

Union Craft Brewery Holiday Bizaar

Union Brewery 1700 West 41st Street Baltimore, MD, 21211

Dec. 11, Noon-5:00 p.m.

Enjoy a brew and find some out there items at the second annual Union Craft Brewery Holiday Bizaar.

Featuring over 15 local vendors, this event is perfect for getting some local holiday shopping done, or simply kicking back and enjoying the atmosphere.

Find out more information at the Union Craft Brewery website.

Cross Street Holiday Market

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Dec. 11, Noon-5:00 p.m.

Find a plethora of unique gifts and tasty food at one of the oldest public markets in the county.

The Cross Street Holiday Market will feature live music, a free photo station, an opportunity for young ones to write letters to Santa and more!

Those in attendance can peruse from a variety of unique locally made products, ranging from vegan candles to Macramé ornaments.

Find out more information here.

Metal Monday Holiday Bazaar

2549 N. Howard St, Baltimore, MD

Open Dec. 12 from 8:00-11:00 p.m.

For those looking for something a little different, Ottobar is combining their iconic Metal Monday with a traditional Holiday Bazaar.

The market will feature metal music, special drinks, a bartender dressed as Santa, and a variety of vendors.

Grab some gifts for your friends who like to indulge in their alternative side with gifts like stained glass art, unique clothes, and vintage items and accessories.

Those interested can find out more here.

Good Neighbor’s Holiday Maker’s Market

3827 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD, 21211

Open Dec. 12, Dec. 19 Noon-4:00 PM

Good Neighbor is hosting a holiday market that will bring together local members of the community to share in their creative endeavors.

This pop up shop will be open for one afternoon only and will feature a ton of unique products available for purchase.

Keep up to date with Good Neighbor’s events at the Good Neighbor Instagram Advent Calendar.

Vintage Christmas Market

1047 St Stephens Church Rd, Crownsville, MD 21032

Open Dec. 12 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Wildberry Farm + Market will be hosting a two day Vintage Christmas Market encouraging attendees to “shop small, shop local.”

The event will include at least 20 unique vendors, two rotating food trucks, and a consignment tent with over 30 local artists and craftsmen.

The event will also have a fun photo op, a Christmas movie playing on the projector, and other fun surprises.

For more information, check out their Facebook event here.

Towson Town Center Christmas Market

825 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD 21204

Open Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 10:00-9:00 p.m.

The Towson Town center will be holding their Christmas Market at the Level 3 Rotunda.

The event will be a multi-vendor pop-up market that features local artisans, crafters and baked goods.

Those attending can also visit Santa and take pictures with him on the Level 1 Grand Court through Dec. 24.

Find out more information on their event page here.

Harford County Holiday Market Extravaganza at Hartford Mall

696 Belair Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014

Dec. 18, 10:00-7:00 p.m.

Harford County will host a Holiday Market Extravaganza for one day only.

Experience fun holiday music, free giveaways and other surprises while you get your Christmas shopping done.

The mall will be populated with 30 local vendors.

Enjoy a vibrant and diverse selection of local vendors offering tasty food, breathtaking art, and hand-crafted goods.

Those interested can find out more here.

Community Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

10285 Grand Central Ave, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Dec. 18, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Join in the holiday cheer with Metro Centre’s tree lighting ceremony and Holiday Market.

The market will feature live holiday music, carolers, and free photos with Santa and his elves.

There will also be pop up venders and food trucks for those who want dinner.

Kids will enjoy warming up with hot cocoa and smores, visiting the caricaturist on sight, and seeing the tree light up.

Find out more about the Community Tree Lighting and Holiday Market here.

Greater Goods Holiday Market

301 W 29th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Dec. 19, 11:00-4:00 p.m.

R. House is once again hosting the Greater Goods Holiday Market as a one day only event.

Enjoy a vibrant and diverse selection of local vendors offering tasty food, breathtaking art, and hand-crafted goods.

Find out more information here on Greater Goods Market’s Facebook page.

