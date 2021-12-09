BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders are turning to the community for feedback on violence reduction strategies by hosting brainstorming sessions.

The sessions will start on Dec. 12 as the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), the Baltimore Police Department, and the State Attorney’s Office will host these conversations and allow the public to give feedback.

The feedback will help shape the City’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a strategy that aims to address the cycles of violence perpetuated in Baltimore.

“This strategy has proven to be successful in preventing violence in other cities, but it will only produce results for Baltimore if we bring the community into these conversations,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “As we work to activate our Group Violence Reduction Strategy in the Western District, we will remain in the community to report on our progress and engage our residents, maintaining high levels of transparency on both the strategy and our progress on implementing the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan.”

Mayor Scott established the MONSE in December 2021, appointing Shantay Jackson to serve as its first director.

“Our residents live with trauma and its effects in their day-to-day lives,” Jackson said. “To repair the damage caused by gun violence, we must work together to create a geographically- and culturally-relevant solution that works for our city. These sessions are how we do that.”

The sessions will be held at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center on the following dates and times:

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 – 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 – 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 – 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 – 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Those interested in participating can RSVP by calling (443) 901-8355.