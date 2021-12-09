PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One student was injured after a vehicle crashed through the wall of a classroom at Pine Grove Middle School on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The building was briefly evacuated while fire fighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene, according to an update from Baltimore County Public Schools. The injured student was evaluated by EMS personnel and all students returned to class about 30 minutes later.READ MORE: Reverend Scott Slater Retires After 21 Years With Episcopalian Church
“All students and staff are safe,” the school system said.
The crash was reported by Baltimore County police shortly after 9 a.m. Police said officers were called to the school on Old Harford Road in Parkville after a driver struck the building.
(3 10:13 a.m.)@BaltCoPS updates parents on incident that occurred at Pine Grove Middle School. Here’s a copy of the message. https://t.co/1s32QxCypQ pic.twitter.com/kF6w1IZF9B
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 9, 2021
READ MORE: Keith Smith Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Wife's Killing
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.
Additional details weren’t immediately available, but WJZ has a crew headed to the scene.
Baltimore County Public Schools said teams from its Office of School Climate and Safety are at the school to provide support for students and staff.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Approaches 1K Patients Hospitalized
Saying such incidents are “upsetting and scary,” the school system is allowing parents to pick up their child or children immediately. Parents are instructed to call the main office at 443-809-5270.