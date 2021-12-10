(WJZ) — A nine-year-old from Baltimore County is now starring in a Christmas movie that was just released for the holiday season.
Brooke Monroe Conaway is playing the role of Nevaeh in the BET movie Soul Santa.
The movie is the first that the fourth-grader has acted in and she was thrilled to get the callback for the production.
“It was like one of the best news of my life,” Conaway said.
She plays a girl whose dad is running from the mob and disguises himself as a mall Santa.
For three and a half weeks she worked on the movie on a set in Connecticut and learned a lot about the film industry.
“I was just so happy to be in that position because I know me as a nine-year-old, like a lot of nine-year-olds don’t get to do this,” Conaway said.
Conaway’s parents say they are proud of her and are glad to see her pursuing her passion.
“This is not something that we’re pushing her to do,” said Cornell Conaway, her father. “This is something that she loves to do and she’s actually really good at it.“
Conaway is already working on her next movie and she told WJZ that she going to keep working her way up in the industry.
“I plan to keep on acting until I’m a million years old,” she said.
Soul Santa is now available on BET and can be streamed on BET Plus.