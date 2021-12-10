JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Joppatowne Friday night.
Deputies responded at 6:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Dembytown road, where they found a victim shot in a vehicle.
No information is available about the victim. This story is developing and will be updated.
We are investigating a homicide involving a victim of a GSW in a vehicle in the 500 blk of Dembytown Rd, Joppatowe. HCSO Detectives on scene. We will provide additional information when available.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) December 11, 2021