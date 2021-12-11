LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A group of activists spent Saturday afternoon protesting outside of Laurel Park.
Racing has been suspended after at least eight horses have died in the past two weeks. The horses developed injuries and had to be euthanized, with the latest happened Nov. 28.
The group Horseracing Wrongs is for the animals. They are calling for help nationwide.
“These animals are having shattered limbs and severed spines and broken necks. It is inevitable they will suffer from these injuries because they are being forced to run way faster by whipping, drugging,” said Jennifer Sully, the Maryland organizer for Horseracing Wrongs.
The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a decision next week on if racing can resume.