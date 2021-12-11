EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and Navy’s defense limited Army to 57-second-half yards and a season-low 232 overall in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Navy (4-8) played a complete game, outgaining Army (8-4) on the ground and overall, controlling the clock and converting three big plays, two on fourth-down, that led to all its points.

The Navy defense made the big play at the end, stopping Army quarterback Christian Anderson a yard short at the Navy 46 on fourth down with 91 seconds left.

Bijan Nichols added a 43-yard field goal for Navy, which struggled against a schedule that featured 11 bowl-bound teams. Navy ends the season with a rivalry win, while Army will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Anderson scored on a 56-yard run on Army’s fourth play from scrimmage and Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards, all in the first half. The Black Knights generated little after that in seeing their four-game winning streak snapped and losing to Navy for only the second time in six games.