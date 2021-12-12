BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering what appears to be an ankle injury.
Down 10-0 to Cleveland early in the second quarter, Jackson was flushed out of the pocket and was scrambling away from pressure when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell on his heels. Jackson was slow to get to his feet after the play and hobbled off the field.
Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson, who was carted to the locker room to be checked out. The team said Jackson is questionable to return.
