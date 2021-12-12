CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
The Ravens said Jackson (ankle) is questionable to returnBy CBS Baltimore Staff
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering what appears to be an ankle injury.

Down 10-0 to Cleveland early in the second quarter, Jackson was flushed out of the pocket and was scrambling away from pressure when Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell on his heels. Jackson was slow to get to his feet after the play and hobbled off the field.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson, who was carted to the locker room to be checked out. The team said Jackson is questionable to return.

