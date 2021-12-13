LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths Monday morning of a Lutherville-Timonium couple as a case of murder-suicide.
About 7:50 a.m., officers were called to a reported disturbance at a home on East Padonia Road near Hartfell Road, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.READ MORE: Carroll Manor Kindergarten Teacher Fights Cancer With Faith, Perseverance
When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old John Williams and his 39-year-old wife, Levi Williams, dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police said.READ MORE: Woman Saved From Frigid Waters By Harford County Deputies After Crash
Based on preliminary details, investigators suspect the Williams’ deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.MORE NEWS: Tractor Trailer Crash Halts Traffic Near On I-695 Inner Loop
The couple’s deaths remain under investigation.