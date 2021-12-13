BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Roberta’s House is working to meet their year-end goal of $50,000 in donations as they prepare to re-open their in-person services.
This will be the first in-person operation in the new Harry and Jeanette Weinberg building, built in spring 2021.
The organization works with people of all ages, offering grief education, trauma counseling and support.
Roberta's House was holding grief counseling services virtually as of March 2020 due to COVID-19. They plan open their new doors on Jan. 6.
“Our primary focus is providing emotional support for those who are grieving the death of someone close,” says Annette March-Grier, President and Co-founder. “However, over the past year, Roberta’s House provided rental assistance, laptops, meals, food baskets and personal care items to our clients who needed support as they adjusted to a new normal without their loved ones.”
Roberta's House does not charge their clients. They depend on contributions to keep their services free and accessible.
“Your gift will bring hope to a mother whose loss seems unbearable,” says March-Grier “Your donations will ensure that a child can find support and comfort from a peer—ensuring that they know they are not alone. Your partnership with Roberta’s House will help us heal our city.”