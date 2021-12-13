COLUMBIA, M.d. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have identified the suspect and his ex-wife in a murder-suicide that happened on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Police say 44-year-old Rajaee Shareef Black killed 42-year-old Wendy Natalie Black in her apartment on the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia.

“We believe that the suspect who was male came to the area, sought out the female victim, shot and killed her and then shot and killed himself,” said Sherry Llewellyn, the spokeswoman for Howard County Police.

Police also say they found the Blacks’ two young children in their father’s car outside the apartment the shooting happened. They were not hurt and investigators say they did not witness the shooting.

Baltimore Police say before Black killed his ex-wife, he also shot and killed his girlfriend in a home in the 1500 block of Marshall Street in Federal Hill. She has not been identified.

Howard County Police told the media during a press briefing on Saturday that Black posted a video on social media about the homicides after the first shooting.

“Howard County Police were notified by Baltimore Police that there was a post on social media that indicated the suspect’s intention to come to Howard county. But of course, by then, both the victim and the suspect were already deceased,” said Llewellyn.