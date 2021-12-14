BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Wednesday, stretches of U.S. 40 will be closed at times for roadwork, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.
Parts of the road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday while crews place markings for pavement work, the transportation department said.
Here’s a list of road closures to know about for the rest of the workweek:
- Wednesday: Westbound U.S. 40 closed from North Greene to North Pulaski
- Thursday: Eastbound U.S. 40 closed from North Pulaski to North Greene
- Friday: Both directions of U.S. 40 closed at times in the same general area
It’s recommended that drivers who typically use westbound U.S. 40 take West Franklin Street as detour. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to West Mulberry Street.