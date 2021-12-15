BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore ransacked Wednesday morning was the latest business targeted in a string of attempted ATM thefts across the region.

Police say suspects targeted the 7-Eleven at the corner of Radecke and Frankford Avenues, but they were unable to get the machine.

Police say six unidentified male suspects arrived at the location around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday and ran a vehicle into the building. Officials said they tried to take the ATM, but they couldn’t get it, so they drove away.

“It’s like a truck backed in there and knock the whole structure off on the side of the store,” one employee of the store told WJZ.

The store was already open and a worker who arrived about 90 minutes after the attempted theft spoke with WJZ.

“I’m really grateful that we are actually OK, nobody got injured,” said the employee. “like I said,graveyard shift is kind of dangerous when it comes to working.”

The manager of the 7-Eleven said two of his stores have been targeted this week. He said there was an armed robbery at one location in Baltimore County and now there’s this attempted ATM theft. He said his main concern is for the safety of his employees.

He said you can”…work hard to get your money back, but for the employees I don’t want nothing to happen to my employees.”

The entire region, from the city to nearly every single surrounding county has experienced people trying to steal ATMs.

Less than 7 miles from the northeast Baltimore location, Baltimore County police said thieves used the same tactic when they slammed into a Shell gas station off Bel Air Road, then drove off with the ATM.

WJZ contacted law enforcement in both jurisdictions to see if the latest crimes involving ATMs are connected.

An official with Baltimore city police said, “We won’t speak to the specifics of any ongoing investigation. However, the BPD has been working on a regular basis, with all our surrounding agencies as it pertains to ATM theft and attempted theft investigations.”