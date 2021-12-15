BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Wednesday, Baltimoreans will grab their bags and tins, and head to Fells Point for the First Annual Fell’s Point Retail Cookie Crawl.
The event, which starts at 4 p.m., will see participating local businesses handing out complimentary cookies to those passing by.
The Cookie Crawl lasts until 7 p.m., and will give shoppers an opportunity to get some holiday shopping done while supporting local businesses.
Some of the participating businesses include ANGEL PARK Boutique, Brightside Boutique, Charm City Run, Emporium Collagia, Fells Point Surf Co and Ten Thousand Villages In Baltimore.