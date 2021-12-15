ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a shooting victim Wednesday night on Route 665 in Annapolis, fire department officials said.
Route 665 is closed in both directions.
The Annapolis Fire Department said there are four patients in the crash, including one person who was shot in the leg. Three patients are being transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The person who was shot is being airlifted to a hospital, officials said.