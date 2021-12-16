BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a deadly crash in Kingsville over the weekend.
The crash happened about 12:20 a.m. near where Belair Road meets Sheradale Drive, Baltimore County police said.READ MORE: $59K Reward Offered For Tips In Baltimore Police Officer's Shooting
Police said two SUVs heading in the opposite direction on Belair Road collided near the intersection.
One of the drivers, 30-year-old Sunil Baraili, died at the scene.READ MORE: Man, 27, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
The other driver, 47-year-old Maurice Harris, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two passengers in Baraili’s SUV were taken to the hospital for treatment.MORE NEWS: Jackson Not At Ravens Practice In Portion Open To Reporters
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.