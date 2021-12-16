BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well here it is in Mid-December, and no real sign of any winter yet!

Yes, we have seen some frosty nights and a few chilly afternoons, but no long sustainable cold anywhere in sight! Because the polar jet is still hanging out across southern Canada and not moving much towards the south, all the really cold air is locked up in central and western Canada.

As soon as we see a fluctuation or movement of the jet, we will likely have a few bouts of below-normal conditions. This week, however, we are being fed warm southerly winds, which will keep us 10 to 20 degrees above normal!

We will have a chance of showers by Friday night, which will continue at the start of the weekend.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60’s. Some cooler air on Saturday, but still above normal for December.

n Sunday much chillier and breezy conditions will make it feel a lot more like it should for the football game here. Sunny skies will be around for Sunday as well. Next week for at least a few days, we will see chilly air take hold, just before the holiday.

At this point, we don’t see any snow on the horizon. Have a nice Thursday, and get outside!

Bob Turk