By Rachael Cardin
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a police officer is shot in South Baltimore.

It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday morning that the officer was in a car, when police believe a suspect approached the car from behind, and fired shots into the car, striking the officer.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, according to Dr. Thomas Scalea.

The officer’s name has not been released.

There is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rachael Cardin