BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a police officer is shot in South Baltimore.
It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning in the 4400-block of Pennington Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.READ MORE: Maryland Launches Surge Operations Center, Directs Hospitals To Submit Pandemic Plans
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday morning that the officer was in a car, when police believe a suspect approached the car from behind, and fired shots into the car, striking the officer.
The officer was taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, according to Dr. Thomas Scalea.READ MORE: Maryland Covid Case Data Remains Offline; Doctors Warn Of Surging Hospitalizations As State Makes Emergency Hospital Plans
The officer’s name has not been released.
There is no word on a suspect.
MORE NEWS: Three Arrested After Social Media Threats Made Against Baltimore County Middle Schooler
Police commissioner @BaltimorePolice Mayor @MayorBMScottcity council President @Nick_Mosby and Dr Scalea @shocktrauma all standing together to speak about their anger following this brazen shooting @wjz pic.twitter.com/wRVPUqbeb2
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) December 16, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.