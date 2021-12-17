BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for more information in a pedestrian crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in early November.
He was reportedly in the travel lane of Liberty Road near McDonough Road in Randallstown around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2 when he was struck by a car, according to police. The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Five Injured In West Baltimore Shooting; One In Critical Condition
The driver of the car remained on the scene. It is unclear if the teen was in a crosswalk at the time he was struck.READ MORE: Maryland Adds 8,400 Jobs In November As Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.4 Percent
Members of the Baltimore County Crash Team are looking for additional information from anyone who may have been in the area when this crash occurred or witnessed what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Crash Team at 410-887-5396.MORE NEWS: Sheppard Pratt Opens New Center For Autism