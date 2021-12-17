TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County residents will be able to put out bulk trash in 2022, the first time in nearly 30 years.

All single-family and townhomes will have two free prescheduled bulk collections in 2022 with a limit of three items per collection. Bulk item collection dates and instructions will be mailed to each home in the county.

Residents will be able to look up their prescheduled dates online starting next month. They will not need to contact the county to request pickup on a scheduled day.

If residents cannot find their collection dates, they can contact the Bureau of Solid Waste Management.

Residents also can continue to bring bulk items to one of the county’s three dropoff centers throughout the year.

Acceptable bulk items include, but are not limited to: appliances, furniture, electronics, building materials and miscellaneous household items. Items like carpets, metal sheds and lawn mowers will require special preparation for collection.

Items like tires, fuel tanks, household hazardous waste and large items that are not disassembled, will not be collected.

Information on program guidelines, restrictions, and instructions for setting out items are on the county’s website. The instructions that will be mailed will include the same information.

The department of public works will also mail the 2022 trash and recycling schedules, which contain specific collection day information for each address in the county.

Residents of single-family homes who do not receive their schedule by Dec. 29 can contact the Bureau of Solid Waste Management. The schedules may be downloaded from the county’s website starting Jan. 1.