UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore investor and philanthropist Bill Miller has made another historic contribution to Johns Hopkins University, this time with a $50 million donation to the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Miller’s act inspired two anonymous donors to contribute, ballooning the donation to $75 million.

“Physics seeks to understand reality at its most fundamental level. It is the bedrock on which the other sciences rest,” Miller said. “I am delighted to be able to make a gift to Johns Hopkins physics that will enable it to add new resources and continue to build on its distinguished history.”

In 2018, Miller made a $75 million donation to the school’s philosophy department. He was once a student of the department and credits his philosophy knowledge for his financial success.

The school said the money will fund endowed professorships, postdoctoral fellowships, and graduate research, and will provide ongoing support for research infrastructure

“The support Bill Miller has shown Johns Hopkins is historic,” said university President Ronald Daniels. “Four years ago, Mr. Miller committed what is believed to be the largest ever gift to a university philosophy program, and now he has made an equally impressive gift to the study of physics and astronomy. We are endlessly grateful for his generosity that is driving our scholars to explore everything from the human condition to our understanding of the universe and our place in it.”

Miller was the longtime manager of the Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust. He serves on the Johns Hopkins University Board of Trustees.

In recognition of the gift, the department will be renamed the William H. Miller III Department of Physics and Astronomy.