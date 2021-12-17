BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot in West Baltimore Friday night, and a 36-year-old man didn’t survive, police said.

Officers responded around 7:49 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert at the 1300 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victims.

Four of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was on the scene.

A woman at the scene told WJZ her husband was hit by a stray bullet.

“There was a shooting down there, five people got shot and of course, one of the bullets struck my husband,” said the woman, who was waiting on her husband. “He seemed alert, he’s at Shock Trauma.”

UPDATE: @BaltimorePolice confirm 5 people were shot here tonight off North Ave – at least 13 ppl shot today alone a bloody day in #Baltimore. Commissioner Harrison was here at the scene. Neighbors tell me they heard multiple gunshots and saw someone running from the scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/XOUFZOH9u8 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 18, 2021

Friday afternoon, one person was killed and six injured in two separate shootings in east and west Baltimore. Three men were shot on Castle street around noon, and four were shot, one killed, in a shooting on Laurens street less than an hour after.

Anthony, who lives near where the afternoon shooting took place in west Baltimore, told WJZ the shootings are far too common in his neighborhood.

“I know when I wake up In the morning I’m going to hear it, and before I go to bed I’m gonna hear it, and it’s sad,” Anthony said.

Resident Orisa Brown said it wasn’t always this way.

“I’ve been living around here all my life,” Brown said. “Pennsylvania Avenue was such a joy to be around here, and its a shame I had to get old, 74, and see it run down into this,”