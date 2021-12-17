GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Glen Burnie Thursday night, Anne
Arundel C ounty Police said.
Investigators believe the pedestrian was crossing the northbound lanes of the 7500 block of Ritchie Highway from a median when they were hit by a dark pickup truck. The truck is believed to have fled north on Ritchie Highway and then made a right turn onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard toward Route 10.
Police believe the truck was a dark Ford F-150.
The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. Pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of the crash, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-4700.