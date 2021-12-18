PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Perry Hall man whom they said may be in emotional distress.
Eugene Meneses, 47, of the 8700 block of Silver Hall Road was last seen driving a silver Honda with a Maryland tag of 5ELJ59. Police did not say what model car or when Meneses was last seen.READ MORE: Two People Steal ATM From Baltimore Gas Station Early Saturday
Meneses is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.READ MORE: Baltimore Fraternal Order Of Police Collecting Donations For Officer Keona Holley
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage Fires In Woodbine, Havre de Grace
#Missing: 47-year-old Eugene Meneses (5’07, 175 lbs) is missing from the 8700 blk of Silver Hall Rd in Perry Hall, MD. He was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda MD 5ELJ59. He may be in emotional distress. Anyone with information please call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/Z8rNrrOVac
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 18, 2021