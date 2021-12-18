CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Jennifer Donatelli
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Missing Man, Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Perry Hall man whom they said may be in emotional distress.

Eugene Meneses, 47, of the 8700 block of Silver Hall Road was last seen driving a silver Honda with a Maryland tag of 5ELJ59. Police did not say what model car or when Meneses was last seen.

READ MORE: Two People Steal ATM From Baltimore Gas Station Early Saturday

Meneses is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

READ MORE: Baltimore Fraternal Order Of Police Collecting Donations For Officer Keona Holley

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

MORE NEWS: Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigating Garage Fires In Woodbine, Havre de Grace

 

Jennifer Donatelli