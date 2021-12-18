BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Bel Air broke ground Thursday on a new police station that also will expand the town hall.
The renovation and expansion of the building at 39 North Hickory Ave. will last about 18 months, according to a town statement.READ MORE: Harbor Point Ice Fest Returning To Live Show Next Month
Although the building will be accessible to the public, parking could be disrupted. Visitors are asked to park in a nearby garage.READ MORE: Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Offers Prayers Friday For Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley
“This is a long-time coming, but we are so grateful for the support of our community that have helped us reach this day. This facility and the improvement that it will bring will help us to better serve the town of Bel Air” Police Chief Charles Moore said during the ceremony.
The building was built in 1964 and has had two minor renovations, but neither expanded its footprint.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Searching For Critically Missing 16-Year-Old Boy
“This building has served our town well for many years, but today we look to the future and how we can continue to serve our citizens for decades to come,” Mayor Kevin Bianca said.