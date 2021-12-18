BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Start making your plans right now.
The Harbor Point Ice Fest is returning to Baltimore next month.
It is set for Jan. 22 and live ice carving is also coming back next year after the pandemic caused the event to go virtual last year.
If you've never been, award-winning sculptors use chainsaws and chisels to create works of art with ice.