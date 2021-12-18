BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot going on this weekend. A lot of socializing, a lot of last minutes shopping, and a lot of football. Lets break it down for you , weatherwise, so you can make a game plan. The bottom line is nothing real intense is moving our way. Yes, there will be some early morning lingering showers from the overnight steady rain. But “early morning” is the key here.

#mdwx My take away from this "7 Day Forecast" is this, nothing extreme coming our way as we move toward Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Right now it looks like regional travel, last minutes running around, and social activities will not have weather as an issue. pic.twitter.com/wZesR6gJtv — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) December 18, 2021

Much of tomorrow will be dry. But not a ton of sun. Temps will be dropping into the mid 50’s from today’s mid 60’s. Tomorrow evening there could be another few showers, and overnight the same into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning as colder air that will define Sunday hits the back edge of that moisture some wet snow showers may occur. Visual but no big deal.

Sunday by early afternoon rain should be out of the state, skies should clear and the breeze should pick up.

For the Ravens and Packers, it will be a 4:25 start and feeling like football weather. Perfect.

Winter starts Tuesday just before 11:00 AM. And through the last days of Fall, and the days leading up to Christmas, nothing extreme will be coming our way. A good forecast for regional travel, last-minute frantic running around, or holiday cheer! PERFECT!

Marty B!