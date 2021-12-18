OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — At the Ravens media briefing Friday, Coach John Harbaugh sent along his thoughts and prayers to Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and her family. Holley was shot in what Baltimore Police are describing as an ambush shooting Thursday in Curtis Bay. She remains hospitalized at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Two men have been charged in connection with Holley’s shooting and the homicide of Justin Johnson in Baltimore.
“Officer Holley is one of many very brave, very brave officers that protect our city, protect our county, day in and day out, year in and year out,” Harbaugh said. “Our prayers are with her and her family and for all the officers out there that do an amazing job of protecting us and making so we can sleep at night. We’re very thankful for that.”