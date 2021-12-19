BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Despite all the injuries and players out due to COVID, the Ravens always find a way to keep games close.

This week’s loss ended because of a failed two-point conversion (stop me if you’ve heard that one before).

It wasn’t a bad idea to go for two considering Baltimore’s secondary was filled with nothing but practice squad players. If the game went to overtime, Rodgers would’ve continued carving up the Ravens’ defense.

The silver lining in all this is that Tyler Huntley proved he’s a great backup to Lamar. He went toe-to-toe with a future Hall of Famer and almost prevailed. After being down 14, Huntley brought the game to within one.

His mobility kept numerous drives alive and he made quick decisions against a Packers’ defense that began to heat up during the second half of the season.

Many people will only remember the end of the game, but if you think back to the beginning, the Ravens had an easy opportunity for three points in the first quarter. Instead, they decided to be aggressive and go for it and this cost them points.

They take the three points and they might end up winning this game.

A win today would’ve given them a one-game lead on the Bengals for first place in the division, but now every game is a must-win for them.

Side note: John Harbaugh should be in the discussion for coach of the year. The fact that each week it feels like he loses another starter and this team is still very much alive in the playoff race, is astounding.