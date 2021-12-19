Lamar Jackson On List Of Inactives; Will Not Being Playing TonightLamar Jackson is on the list of inactive players tonight for the Ravens and will not being playing Sunday night against the Packers.

Ravens Place Smith On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate WilliamsThe Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated defensive back Mazzi Williams from the practice squad, the franchise said Sunday.

Five Ravens From Practice Squad Activated For Sunday As Two Players Are Placed On COVID-19 Reserve ListFive Baltimore Ravens players from the practice squad have been activated for Sunday's game again the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens said Saturday.

At Least Two People Steal ATM From Baltimore Gas Station Early SaturdayTwo people backed their van through the window of a Baltimore gas station early Saturday morning and stole the ATM, Baltimore Police said.