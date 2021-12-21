BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A junk removal company was asked to clear out a storage unit in Elkridge. But when they arrived, they found it was full of hundreds of boxes of brand new toys.
So what did they do? They give it all back to the children of Baltimore.
The Elkridge branch of Jdog Junk Hauling and Removal met with hospital staff at the Kennedy Krieger Institute along North Broadway on Tuesday morning to give away the toys, books and activity kits.
“We can only imagine what these children go through here and the family,” said franchise owner Theodore Proia. “Us being able to just bring a smile to them faces, it does wonders just for us.
When Proia found the storage unit full of toys, he asked the client for the green light to decide their fate, a spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: Vegan Shrimp Po'Boy Flies Out Of Owing Mills Cafe's Doors
JDog Junk Hauling and Removal reuses items from jobs and donates them to local non-profits.