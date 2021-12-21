BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was shot early Tuesday in Baltimore’s Reservoir Hill neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 12:23 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lakeview Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Seek Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
Upon arrival, patrol officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,392 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Rises To 11.64%
No additional details were released.MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Officials To Announce COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution Plans
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.