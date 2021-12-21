ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A man was suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot Monday afternoon in Essex, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the first block of Glenwood Road, where they found the man. He was rushed to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.
Detectives are asking anyone who might have information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.