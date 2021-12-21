COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police said they are investigating a death at the school’s College Park campus Tuesday morning.
There is no known threat on campus, police said.
Officers responded around 6 a.m to a report of a man lying in the grass near the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Next of kin has been notified, but police said they are not releasing the name of the person at this time. It is unknown if the person was a student.
The cause of death is unknown, and the Office of the Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.