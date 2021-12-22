BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are taking advantage of booking online appointments for COVID-19 shots at retail pharmacy stores across the city. Some show limited to no availability until the week after Christmas or into the new year.
If you want to receive a dose before then, the Baltimore City Health Department will host 5 walk-up vaccine clinics across the area Thursday. Certain sites will also provide pediatric COVID-19 shots as well as free rapid tests.
Locally owned and operated pharmacies may also carry the vaccines, including Highlandtown Pharmacy on Eastern Avenue.
“We’ve been doing a lot of booster shots recently in the past couple of weeks, and we always had them in stock,” said pharmacist Jignesh Sevak.
The pharmacy manager at Highlandtown Pharmacy said vaccine availability has been advertised on their Facebook page, Google and through the Highlandtown Business Association.
"Most of the people nowadays are just walk-in appointments. As long as we're open, we are doing all the vaccines. We're here for everybody," Sevak said.
The pharmacy confirms vaccines are available to be given out Thursday and Friday. The pharmacy is closed on Saturday.
Vaccines.gov will also verify which pharmacies have availability, including retail locations.
According to the Maryland COVID data dashboard, 37,882 people have received a COVID-19 shot in the last 24-hours. Maryland reported 4,072 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and the positivity rate rose to 12.15%, an increase of 0.5% over the past 24 hours.
Baltimore City Health Department walk-up sites:
- Access Art
2446 Washington Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21230
3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Pfizer 5 and older
Moderna 18 and older
Johnson and Johnson 18 and older
→Free rapid tests available
- Digital Harbor High School
1100 Covington St., Baltimore, MD 21230
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Pfizer 5 and older
Moderna 18 and older
Johnson and Johnson 18 and older
- Lakeland Community and STEAM
2921 Stranden Ave., Baltimore, MD 21230
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Pfizer 5 and older
- Jai Medical
All JMC locations
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Pre-Register by calling 1-888-524-1999
Pfizer 12 and older
Moderna 18 and older
- Park West Health System
3319 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
4:30 PM -5:30 PM
Pre-register by calling 410-542-7800
Moderna 18 and older