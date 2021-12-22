BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced on Wednesday that they are releasing two new exhibits coming in Feb., 2022.
The exhibits are titled ‘Continuous Line’ and ‘Emerge Baltimore.’READ MORE: Gov. Hogan Announces 1M COVID-19 Tests Completed In Public Schools Since August
‘Continuous Line’ is from Baltimore artist Ernest Shaw Jr. It explores African traditional culture through the context of the African diaspora, with a focus on the United States.
Shaw’s piece will feature acrylic, oil stick, graphite, charcoal, colored pencil and oil pastels.
“My artworks are more reflective of my observations than my words, hopefully,” says Shaw, who will unveil his multi-medium piece in Top of the World Observation Gallery on Feb. 3.READ MORE: Maryland Health Secretary Schrader Urges Marylanders To Get Tested For COVID-19 As Holidays Approach
‘Emerge Baltimore’ features work from emerging Baltimore-based artists, with the first installment showcasing work from Aliana Grace Bailey, Derrick ‘DJ’ Smith and Raquel Thompson.
Each artist will embrace a different medium, with Bailey working in textiles, Smith doing photography and Thompson presenting single line paintings.
The first round of ‘Emerging Baltimore’ exhibits will be in the Bromo Arts Tower from Feb. 10 to Apr. 24, with two additional exhibits coming later in the year.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,465 Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up To 12.15%
“The Bromo lobby feels nostalgic,” says Bailey. “Reminiscent of places I call home and the idea of art existing in accessible, comfortable spaces.”