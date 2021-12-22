BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Don’t want to make a big Christmas dinner? Looking to grab a quick bite? Thankfully, there are a few spots in Baltimore that will be open on Christmas.
If you're not up to cooking a bunch of food, here's a list of Baltimore restaurants that will open their doors to you on Christmas Day.
Applebee’s
Most Applebee’s locations will be open, but call ahead to verify their hours.
Blue Moon Cafe
Blue Moon Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at their Fell’s Point location.
Dennys
Most Dennys locations will be open, but call ahead just to make sure.
Domino’s Pizza
Most Domino’s Pizza locations will be open, but call ahead just to make sure.
IHOP
Most IHOP locations will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
Kona Grill
Kona Grill will be open from 10 a..m. to 11 p.m.
La Tavola Ristorante Italiano
La Tavola Ristorante Italiano will be serving their contemporary classic cuisine from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Mama’s On The Half Shell
This classic Baltimore seafood restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
McDonald’s
Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
NiHao Baltimore
NiHao will be running a special Holiday Menu from Dec. 24 – Dec. 26. Those interested reserve seats ahead of time here.
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
The Oceanaire Seafood Room will be open for in person dining with special cocktails, Silver Bell Oysters, and their full dinner menu.