BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon sent a 17-year-old to the hospital, police said.
About 2:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Shields Place, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The teen was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.