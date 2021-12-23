BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County man was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Aberdeen.
The deadly crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.
When police arrived at the scene, they found passersby trying to revive James Tyler Blevins. The 28-year-old was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Blevins was struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver sedan with Pennsylvania plates.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact either Maryland State Police (410-996-7800) or the Aberdeen Police Department (410-272-2121).