BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mimi DiPietro Family Skating Center in Patterson Park is soon reopening to the public.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen announced that the ice rink will start operating again on Monday, Dec. 27.

“People see it as a real asset for our community and something that is just critical in a very difficult time,” said Cohen.

Throughout the pandemic, the ice rink was closed. And then in the fall, the dome surrounding it was vandalized.

“They were able to tear off a whole section of the outer wall and so as a result, Rec and Parks was unable to create ice,” said Cohen.

The councilman and neighbors from the area pushed to get it repaired. The Department of Recreation and Parks was able to purchase a replacement part but it still is going through the Board of Estimates process. In the meantime, the department has put a tarp up over the damaged panel.

“It’s wonderful to hear that they’re opening it up again,” said Lynne Mitchell, a Greektown native who grew up going to the rink.

Mitchell told WJZ that used to go skating at the center every Saturday and is looking forward to bringing her family back to it again.

“I’d like to bring my grandchildren here and skate again with them,” she said. “That would be three generations skating here.”

The rink will be open for public skate sessions, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The hours are subject to change after the New Year.

While Mayor Brandon Scott suspended all programs run by the Parks and Recreation Department on Dec.22, a spokesperson said that the ice center reopening would not be affected by the announcement.

Skates rentals will not be available.