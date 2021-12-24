PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An ATM was stolen in Pikesville early Friday morning, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 400 block of Pikesville Road for the theft. Investigators believe a van backed into the building and the suspects placed the ATM into the back of the van before fleeing.
It’s the latest in a string, of ATM thefts in the area in which police report a van backing into a business before suspects make off with the machine.
An investigation is ongoing, police said. There is no word on any arrests made.