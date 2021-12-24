CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, cockeysville, Missing child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jennifer Calles-Portillo was last seen sometime Thursday near the corner of York Road and Galloway Avenue in Cockeysville, police said.

The 12-year-old girl is described as 5 feet tall and about 135 pounds.

If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020 immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff