BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jennifer Calles-Portillo was last seen sometime Thursday near the corner of York Road and Galloway Avenue in Cockeysville, police said.
The 12-year-old girl is described as 5 feet tall and about 135 pounds.
If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020 immediately.
#Missing 12-year-old Jennifer Calles-Portillo – 5' 135lbs – Last seen on 12/23/2021 in the 9900 block of York Rd in Cockeysville. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020.
