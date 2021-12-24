BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You may remember when the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills last January, but it was still a win for Lamar Jackson.
The star quarterback was taken out of the game for concussion protocol, and the Bills ended up winning, but that didn't sit right with two Bills fans.
Dan Konopski and William Burke encouraged fellow Bills fans to donate $8 (Jackson’s number), to a charity he supports: Blessings in a Backpack. By fall, more than 18,000 people had donated to raise more than $550,000.
Blessings in a Backpack provides meals on weekends to elementary school students and is based in Louisville, Kentucky, home of Jackson's alma mater.
Konopski and Burke represented Buffalo Bills fans at the 2021 Musial Awards, where they will be awarded for their sportsmanship. The awards “honor the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and the biggest names in sports who embody class and character.”
During the awards ceremony, which will air on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. on CBS, Lamar Jackson will make an appearance in a pre-recorded message when Konopski and Burke accept their award.