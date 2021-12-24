Hi Everyone!

Generally speaking, we have no weather issues to worry about over the Christmas holiday weeks end and weekend. BUT NOTE as the first of two fast-moving “clipper systems” in the “7 Day Forecast” pass by just to our North, tonight, we could see some VERY LIGHT showers in Northeast Harford County, and Cecil County.

#mdwx How the rest of this day, and early tomorrow will square away. NOTE-a "clipper" passing by to the North could give the NE 95 corridor showers. Forecast temps between Bel Air and the Delaware line re in teh upper 20's. Take care in the A.M. FOR SOME POTENTIAL SLICK SPOTS. pic.twitter.com/QQvzPApchF — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) December 23, 2021

The forecast low’s around the “Metro” are anywhere from 32°- to 35°. But up I-95 we are forecasting the upper 20’s. Roads are still chilled down from the past few days and any light moisture could become a spotty light glaze. This is something to be aware of but we cannot guarantee that possibility hours out.

Any problems, if any, will become a “real-time” issue tomorrow morning. And Meteorologist Meg McNamara will be watching this situation closely for you during the morning news.

Behind that clipper, we will see a Southerly flow and milder temperatures. The mid 50’s are forecast tomorrow.

Another “clipper” will swing by in the wake of tonight’s event and we might see some overnight sprinkles into Christmas morning. But with forecast lows Friday night in the upper 30’s to low 40’s slick issues are not a concern. Mild air continuing to stream through the Mid-Atlantic on Christmas will jump our high to within arms reach of 60°. And keep it dry, and mild on Sunday Funday.

Stay safe, and be well friends.

Marty B!